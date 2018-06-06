ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - The Aliquippa Police Chief has been placed on paid administrative leave.
City council members just voted to place Donald Couch on leave, effectively immediately.
Tonight on 11 at 11, we're working to find out why this decision was made and what happens next.
BREAKING: Aliquippa Chief of Police, Don Couch, placed on paid admin. leave at council meeting. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Gab7EIAYTp— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) June 6, 2018
According to Channel 11's Lindsay Ward, Couch appeared slightly shocked by their decision.
Couch was escorted out by four other Aliquippa police officers.
The department has come under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks over the investigation into Rachael DelTondo's death, the teacher who was shot in her mother's driveway.
