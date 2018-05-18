  • Lebanon, Oregon school lockdown over; police locate armed person sources say

    Update 2:13 p.m. ET: Lebanon Fire said the situation is now over. All students at Lebanon High School are being bussed to a nearby church to be reunited with family.

    KATU reports that the armed suspect has been located, but police have not confirmed whether or not the person was near or on the campus. 

    No shooting has been confirmed at this time. 

    Original story: Lebanon Police confirm that Lebanon High School in Oregon is currently on lockdown due to reports of a shooter nearby.

    KATU reports police are searching for a suspect with a gun, but police said no shooting has occurred.

    All schools in Lebanon Community Schools are affected, according to the district website.

    KGW reports that the high school is on lockdown, while the other schools in a lockout. 

    In a lockdown, no one is allowed in or out of a school. During a lockout situation, people are not allowed to enter the school. 

    Lebanon Fire tweeted that several streets are shut down.

    Lebanon is located between Eugene and Albany, Oregon.

    This is a breaking news story. Return for updates.

     

