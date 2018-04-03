1 dead, four wounded in shooting at YouTube's California headquarters

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - A female shooter is dead and four others were injured in a shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - A female shooter is dead and four others were injured in a shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}