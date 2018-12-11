  • ‘The Guardians and the War on Truth' named Time Person of the Year 2018

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    “The Guardians” are Time's Person of the Year for 2018, the magazine announced Tuesday.

    Time chose four journalists and one newspaper saying they "are representative of a broader fight by countless others around the world."

    It's also the first time the magazine chose someone who is no longer alive by selecting journalist Jamal Khashoggi. 

     

    The magazine unveiled 10 finalists for the title on Monday. They included the following:

    • President Donald Trump
    • Families separated at the border
    • Russia’s President Vladimir Putin
    • Special counsel Robert Mueller
    • “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler
    • Christine Blasey Ford, who testified against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
    • Jamal Khashoggi, slain Washington Post columnist
    • March For Our Lives activists led by students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida
    • South Korean President Moon Jae-in
    • Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

     

     

