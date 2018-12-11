“The Guardians” are Time's Person of the Year for 2018, the magazine announced Tuesday.
.@TIME's four 2018 Person of the Year covers — "The Guardians and the War on Truth" https://t.co/L9dDgH409J pic.twitter.com/570Xi6veRK— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2018
Time chose four journalists and one newspaper saying they "are representative of a broader fight by countless others around the world."
“As we looked at the choices, it became clear that the manipulation and abuse of truth is really the common thread in so many of this year’s major stories.” TIME Editor-in-Chief @efelsenthal explains the decision for choosing the Guardians as 2018 Person of the Year pic.twitter.com/SzBmb8R41x— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2018
It's also the first time the magazine chose someone who is no longer alive by selecting journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
“This is the first time we’ve chosen someone no longer alive as Person of the Year, but it’s also very rare that a person’s influence grows so immensely in death.” TIME Editor-in-Chief @efelsenthal talks Jamal Khashoggi’s 2018 Person of the Year cover pic.twitter.com/KTbgsK0AFt— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2018
The magazine unveiled 10 finalists for the title on Monday. They included the following:
- President Donald Trump
- Families separated at the border
- Russia’s President Vladimir Putin
- Special counsel Robert Mueller
- “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler
- Christine Blasey Ford, who testified against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
- Jamal Khashoggi, slain Washington Post columnist
- March For Our Lives activists led by students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in
- Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
