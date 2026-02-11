Eckert Seamans adds litigator from Tucker Arensberg in Pittsburgh

Eckert Seamans announced that Mark Hamilton has come aboard as a member in its Commercial Litigation practice group. Hamilton, who is based at the law firm’s downtown Pittsburgh headquarters, joins from Tucker Arensberg PC where he built an almost 13-year career and was a shareholder.

Hamilton’s practice is focused on commercial and estates and trust litigation, which Eckert Seamans has identified as growth areas. He also advises banking, financial services and corporate fiduciaries on a range of litigation and regulatory compliance matters.

“Mark brings to Eckert Seamans sophisticated trial experience, including in orphans’ court proceedings, which is a rare expertise,” Frank Emmerich Jr., co-chair of the firm’s Commercial Litigation practice, said in a prepared statement. “His background advising financial institutions and navigating complex compliance frameworks further strengthens our nationally recognized practice.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group