First look: Investor group buys redbrick warehouse for Smallman’s next condo project in the Strip

PITTSBURGH — John Watson remembers in the before times how he had a law firm interested in the prospects of moving its office into a renovated conversion of the four-story redbrick warehouse that dates to the early 20th century at 80 26th Street in the Strip District.

While the pandemic killed off that possibility, Watson and a group of private investors are now back with what’s been a proven redevelopment approach along Smallman Street in the Strip.

“When you looked at it as condominiums, it worked,” said Watson. “I think we have the bones of a really nice building … red brick, built to last forever.”

