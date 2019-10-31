  • Soffer scion's Florida firm to buy Kaufmann's at Grand building downtown

    By: Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There's a change in ownership in the works for the long-awaited Kaufmann's Grand on Fifth redevelopment downtown.

    Florida-based Fontainebleau Development announced that it will acquire the building today, taking over a long-delayed project by Philadelphia-based Core Realty Inc.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories