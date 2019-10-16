President Donald J. Trump will travel to Pittsburgh next week for a speech to the region's natural gas industry.
Trump will be the keynote speaker Wednesday, Oct. 23, for Shale Insight, which is the annual conference of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, the Ohio Oil & Natural Gas Association and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association. Trump will be the first president to address the gathering, which brings together decisionmakers from the Marcellus and Utica shales to Pittsburgh every fall. It will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention in downtown Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 and 24.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
