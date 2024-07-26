Rockaway Pizzeria to move from White Oak to former Square Cafe space

PITTSBURGH — Rockaway Pizzeria will move from White Oak to Regent Square, taking over a former Square Cafe space.

Owner Josh Sickels opened the original Rockaway in White Oak in 2017 and moved to a larger location in 2020. He opened Hemlock House, a bar and restaurant last year, which is across the street from the 1137 S. Braddock Ave. location Rockaway will soon operate out of.

For Sickels, the ability to have his two restaurants near each other is “everything.” He expects the transition to happen in October but said “it’s always a moving target when you’re dealing with local governing bodies.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group