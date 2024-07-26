Business

Rockaway Pizzeria to move from White Oak to former Square Cafe space

By Jake Dabkowski – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Rockaway Pizzeria will move from White Oak to Regent Square, taking over a former Square Cafe space.

Owner Josh Sickels opened the original Rockaway in White Oak in 2017 and moved to a larger location in 2020. He opened Hemlock House, a bar and restaurant last year, which is across the street from the 1137 S. Braddock Ave. location Rockaway will soon operate out of.

For Sickels, the ability to have his two restaurants near each other is “everything.” He expects the transition to happen in October but said “it’s always a moving target when you’re dealing with local governing bodies.”

