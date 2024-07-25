3 teenagers charged in Industry triple stabbing

INDUSTRY, Pa. — Three teenagers are facing charges for a triple stabbing in Beaver County.

Crews were called to the 1230 block of Beaver Midland Road in Industry just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Julia Renee Dinacco, 17, Jonathan James Bish and Chantz Isaiah Cottrill, both 18, are facing attempted homicide charges. Police believe the suspects took off to Ohio.

The stabbing stemmed from two groups that were each made up of two boys and a girl and had an ongoing ex-boyfriend, ex-girlfriend dispute, Madgar said.

According to the criminal complaint, a fight was scheduled at Industry Borough Park. There was an agreement that there were no weapons allowed at the fight.

Bish, Dinacco and Cottrill were all at the park when the victims arrived, court documents said. Bish began walking toward the group with a machete and a knife in hand.

The complaint said Bish chased one of the teenagers and hit him in the leg with the machete. Cottrill chased another of the teens with a knife and cut him on his left arm/shoulder area.

The second teen got away from Cottrill and got to the female victim’s car, where she was trying to get away from Bish.

The complaint said Bish got her in a headlock and told Dinacco something to the effect of “now is your chance.” Dinacco, who is being charged as an adult, then stabbed the teen in the chest, she told police.

The girl got into her car and drove two of the teens at the fight away from the park and to Beaver Midland Road. She realized as she was leaving that her tires were slashed, the complaint said.

The girl was flown to the hospital, while the other injured teen in the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The third injured teen ran from the scene.

Bish was also taken to the hospital for a stab wound to his left inside thigh.

