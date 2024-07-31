Simon adds newcomers at South Hills Village as it works towards an opening of new department store

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s not hard to notice the changes in the works at South Hills Village, where ongoing construction demonstrates newcomers on the way to the popular South Hills shopping mall.

As the dust continues to fly, the mall’s owner, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) offered a number of updates for South Hills Village, including an opening date for its new anchor tenant as well as a slew of new tenants coming soon.

Von Maur, the family-owned department store that was announced nearly two years ago to make its debut in the region with an 118,000-square-foot location in a former Sears, is scheduled to open on Nov. 9, in time for the always crucial year-end holiday sales season, according to an announcement.

