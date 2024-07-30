Card skimmers found at Lower Burrell store, shoppers in at least 5 communities targeted, police say

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A rash of credit card skimmers has been popping up throughout Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties, the latest being discovered Sunday in Lower Burrell.

Police say the same two men, Thomas Fuchs and Alexandru Dumitrascu, are responsible for trying to steal people’s credit card information at grocery stores in at least five different communities, including Scott Township, Plum Borough, and Lower Burrell.

“I live right down the street, I shop here all the time. That’s really disheartening,” said Jerome Cross. A skimming device was discovered at the Shop n Save he frequents on Golden Mile Highway in Plum Borough.

Plum police say the credit card skimming device was discovered on July 21 when a customer was struggling to get the card reader to work and an employee lifted it up causing the skimmer to fall off.

Investigators believe it was installed on June 27 by Fuchs and Dumitrascu.

Plum police filed charges against them on Sunday.

“You don’t expect it in your community and I’m glad they caught them,” said shopper Bryan Murray.

Police tell Channel 11 that the two men are also facing charges for a similar scheme in Scott Township, Lower Burrell, Penn Hills, and North Huntingdon.

Channel 11 first told you about the pair ten days ago when a skimming device was found at a Shop ’n Save in Scott Township.

Lower Burrell Police say a skimmer was discovered Sunday at the Community Supermarket on Leechburg Road that has also been linked to Fuchs and Dumitrascu.

“I completely feel bad for folks who fall victim to this,” Murray said.

According to Lower Burrell police, the two men allegedly responsible for all of the skimmers are still in custody at the Allegheny County Jail despite posting bail for their initial charges out of Scott Township.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on their initial charges in Scott Township on Thursday.

