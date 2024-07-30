Wanted fugitive in custody after SWAT situation in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A wanted fugitive is in custody after a SWAT situation in Carnegie.

Allegheny County police said dispatch was notified of a medical call in the 300 block of Knox Avenue at 4:30 a.m.

Officers knew a wanted fugitive out of Pittsburgh stayed at the house, so they asked a resident if he was inside. The resident said yes, police said.

Police set up a perimeter and urged the man to come outside. He did but then went back inside.

SWAT units were called to the scene. Negotiators hailed the suspect and used gas to get him out.

The man eventually surrendered peacefully, police said. He was turned over to Carnegie police to be taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

An officer at the scene told Channel 11 this is related to a car theft on Mount Washington.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group