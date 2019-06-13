PITTSBURGH - Ticket sales for the seventh annual Thrival festival, set for September 18 through 20, went live Wednesday and Ascender CEO Barrie Athol announced the theme as: “By Pittsburgh. For Pittsburgh. For the World.”
The technology and music festival, hosted annually by the startup incubator, will feature a two-day innovation summit, a live-performance based interactive experience and free music performances..
Athol said this year’s events will focus on co-developing content with partners throughout the city.
