READING, Pa. - A suspect in the shooting of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is also wanted in Pennsylvania for plotting to kill a man in 2018, officials confirmed to NBC10 Philadelphia.
Luis Rivas-Clase, who is also known as “The Surgeon,” is charged with conspiracy to commit homicide in the shooting of a man on April 22, 2018, NBC10 Philadelphia reported. The man survived the shooting.
Rivas-Clase, 31, of Reading, is one of several men suspected of being involved in the Sunday shooting of Ortiz, who was ambushed at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.
While there have been several arrests in the shooting of Ortiz, Rivas-Clase is among suspects who are still at large, according to NBC10 Philadelphia.
