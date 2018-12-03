Camera captures moments after minivan crashes into restaurant

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Three people, including a 6-year-old child, were hurt when a minivan crashed into a restaurant in Missouri. The frantic moments after the accident were caught on video.
"Call 911! 911!" yells a woman standing on a restaurant counter. A man nearby is eager to help her down. "Turn the car off! Do not move! Do not touch anything," another man yells instructions to the driver.
The video was recorded in the seconds after a minivan driver plowed into Lisa's Chop Suey. Employees and customers don't remember how the woman behind the wheel was acting, but St. Louis County police took her into custody on suspicion of DUI.
A man and a 6-year-old girl were hit as the woman tore through the restaurant.
Amy Earl was feet away from the car's resting spot and told KMOV, "I was taking orders and all of a sudden we heard this crash. We saw debris flying. the counter started mushing. It was very scary. It looked like a tornado with all of the debris flying."
Rising smoke from the minivan can be seen on the video as another person yells, "Get the baby! Get the baby! Get the fire extinguisher! Get the baby!"
Victor Ton, who co-owns the restaurant, said, "Prayers go out to those who are affected. We are very sorry and we hope to rebuild."
Officials say the suspect is reportedly an employee at the restaurant.
CNN/KMOV
