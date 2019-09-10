  • Candy store serves up pickle juice soda

    By: Kara Driscoll, Dayton Daily News Staff Writer

    MIAMISBURG, Ohio - Are you ready for pickle juice soda?

    Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop is now selling dill pickle-flavored pop in stores and online. The vintage-style store in downtown Miamisburg, Ohio has more than 200 bottles of specialty sodas. 

    “If you’re the kind of pickle lover who relishes all things pickled, this is gonna be a really big dill. Pickle Juice Soda Pop is here,” the store posted on social media.

    There are also Grandpa Joe's locations in the Strip District and Beaver County.

    The store also offers bulk candy orders and gourmet chocolate candies. Customers can fill a box of goodies from their candy buffet for just $5. The store also has other odd flavors of soda including everything from Coca-Cola to Flying Cauldron Butter Scotch Beer and specialty sodas that taste like ranch dressing and buffalo sauce.

    Customers can also buy novelty items like funny socks, notepads, mugs and magic trick toys.

     
     

