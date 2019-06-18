PITTSBURGH - US News & World Report ranked UPMC Children's Hospital at No. 8 among the country's top pediatric hospitals.
The widely watched ranking was released Tuesday. It also places Children's in the top 10 in the country in five specialties:
Related Headlines
- cardiology and heart surgery (No. 3)
- diabetes and endocrinology (No. 6)
- gastroenterology and gastroenterology surgery (No. 7)
- pulmonology (No. 6)
- urology (tied for No. 10)
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9th American tourist dead in Dominican Republic while vacationing with friends
- Woman found dead after man in prison tips off therapist
- 47 Jimmy Buffett fans fell sick on recent Dominican Republic vacation, group says
- VIDEO: EF1 tornado touched down in Butler, Armstrong counties Sunday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}