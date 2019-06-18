  • Children's Hospital breaks into top 10 in major ranking

    By: Paul J. Gough  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - US News & World Report ranked UPMC Children's Hospital at No. 8 among the country's top pediatric hospitals.

    The widely watched ranking was released Tuesday. It also places Children's in the top 10 in the country in five specialties:

    • cardiology and heart surgery (No. 3)
    • diabetes and endocrinology (No. 6)
    • gastroenterology and gastroenterology surgery (No. 7)
    • pulmonology (No. 6)
    • urology (tied for No. 10)
       

