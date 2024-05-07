Local

PNC working to resolve duplicate debit transactions in customer accounts

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PNC Bank has addressed an error in which duplicate transactions have been posted in some customers’ accounts.

A spokeswoman told Channel 11 that due to a processing error, some customers may have seen duplicate debit transactions in their accounts beginning Monday.

The issue has been addressed and will be resolved over the next 24 hours.

Impacted customers do not need to contact PNC or take any other actions, the spokeswoman said.

