PNC working to resolve duplicate debit transactions in customer accounts

PNC Bank has addressed an error in which duplicate transactions have been posted in some customers’ accounts.

A spokeswoman told Channel 11 that due to a processing error, some customers may have seen duplicate debit transactions in their accounts beginning Monday.

The issue has been addressed and will be resolved over the next 24 hours.

Impacted customers do not need to contact PNC or take any other actions, the spokeswoman said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group