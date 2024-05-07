Stormy Daniels brings up Ben Roethlisberger during Donald Trump hush money trial

NEW YORK — Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was mentioned Tuesday during Stormy Daniels’ testimony in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, NBC News reports.

Daniels testified under oath about the sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006 and the alleged $130,000 deal to keep it a secret, made just days before the 2016 election.

NBC News reports that in court, Trump’s bodyguard reached out to Daniels the day after their alleged encounter to meet him at a hotel bar.

Daniels testified that when she arrived, Trump was with Roethlisberger.

This is not the first time Roethlisberger has been connected to Daniels.

NBC Sports reports that in her 2018 book, Daniels wrote that the day after her alleged encounter with Trump, he asked Roethlisberger to walk her to her hotel room.

Daniels wrote that Roethlisberger requested a “good night kiss” and stayed outside her room for several minutes before leaving.

