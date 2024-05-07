Demolitions in Market Square will start soon

PITTSBURGH — Final inspections are complete and construction equipment is ready to roll on the corner of Market Street and First Avenue.

“I’m actually happy about the building coming down. It’s been an eyesore and blight for about 10-plus years,” said Fred Gustave who works downtown.

It’s the final step after a long battle with the city for the development company to make moves on this property after six years.

“I want the streets to be walkable at night, I would like people to feel safe walking on the streets at night and having conduct of business and game playing with lights on with compel people to be in good behavior,” said Michael Troiani with the Troiani Group.

That’s the idea for this space. Once these structures come to the ground, the plan is to build four bocce courts on the land in the hope of connecting people from all walks of life.

“That will be an interesting use case for it, but I don’t know remains to be seen maybe it will bring some people back downtown again,” Gustave said.

Troiani told Channel 11 he has a vision and has waited for years to get to this point. The hope is for the building to be down by July 19th and for the courts to be up and running by the end of the year.

“These days having activity at the ground level compelling more people to be walking on the street is good society,” Troiani said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group