Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Altoona metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#6. Altoona, PA

- Typical home value: $134,732

- 1-year price change: +5.3%

- 5-year price change: +16.4%

#5. Bellwood, PA

- Typical home value: $167,251

- 1-year price change: +6.8%

- 5-year price change: +1.7%

#4. Roaring Spring, PA

- Typical home value: $191,340

- 1-year price change: +5.3%

- 5-year price change: +15.3%

#3. Duncansville, PA

- Typical home value: $230,447

- 1-year price change: +2.1%

- 5-year price change: +18.6%

#2. Martinsburg, PA

- Typical home value: $237,876

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: +22.7%

#1. Hollidaysburg, PA

- Typical home value: $241,888

- 1-year price change: +3.5%

- 5-year price change: +21.5%