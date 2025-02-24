Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Altoona metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#6. Altoona, PA
- Typical home value: $134,732
- 1-year price change: +5.3%
- 5-year price change: +16.4%
#5. Bellwood, PA
- Typical home value: $167,251
- 1-year price change: +6.8%
- 5-year price change: +1.7%
#4. Roaring Spring, PA
- Typical home value: $191,340
- 1-year price change: +5.3%
- 5-year price change: +15.3%
#3. Duncansville, PA
- Typical home value: $230,447
- 1-year price change: +2.1%
- 5-year price change: +18.6%
#2. Martinsburg, PA
- Typical home value: $237,876
- 1-year price change: +2.6%
- 5-year price change: +22.7%
#1. Hollidaysburg, PA
- Typical home value: $241,888
- 1-year price change: +3.5%
- 5-year price change: +21.5%