Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Erie metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Corry, PA

- Typical home value: $137,454

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +43.4%

#8. Union City, PA

- Typical home value: $141,996

- 1-year price change: +5.7%

- 5-year price change: +31.6%

#7. Albion, PA

- Typical home value: $176,472

- 1-year price change: +6.3%

- 5-year price change: +41.3%

#6. Erie, PA

- Typical home value: $180,644

- 1-year price change: +8.8%

- 5-year price change: +57.6%

#5. Lake City, PA

- Typical home value: $185,172

- 1-year price change: +6.2%

- 5-year price change: +47.3%

#4. Cranesville, PA

- Typical home value: $206,571

- 1-year price change: +7.7%

- 5-year price change: +47.6%

#3. Wattsburg, PA

- Typical home value: $236,184

- 1-year price change: +5.3%

- 5-year price change: +50.0%

#2. Edinboro, PA

- Typical home value: $259,145

- 1-year price change: +6.3%

- 5-year price change: +45.2%

#1. Mc Kean, PA

- Typical home value: $274,191

- 1-year price change: +6.8%

- 5-year price change: +46.6%