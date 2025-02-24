Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Erie metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#9. Corry, PA
- Typical home value: $137,454
- 1-year price change: +5.4%
- 5-year price change: +43.4%
#8. Union City, PA
- Typical home value: $141,996
- 1-year price change: +5.7%
- 5-year price change: +31.6%
#7. Albion, PA
- Typical home value: $176,472
- 1-year price change: +6.3%
- 5-year price change: +41.3%
#6. Erie, PA
- Typical home value: $180,644
- 1-year price change: +8.8%
- 5-year price change: +57.6%
#5. Lake City, PA
- Typical home value: $185,172
- 1-year price change: +6.2%
- 5-year price change: +47.3%
#4. Cranesville, PA
- Typical home value: $206,571
- 1-year price change: +7.7%
- 5-year price change: +47.6%
#3. Wattsburg, PA
- Typical home value: $236,184
- 1-year price change: +5.3%
- 5-year price change: +50.0%
#2. Edinboro, PA
- Typical home value: $259,145
- 1-year price change: +6.3%
- 5-year price change: +45.2%
#1. Mc Kean, PA
- Typical home value: $274,191
- 1-year price change: +6.8%
- 5-year price change: +46.6%