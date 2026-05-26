2 people dead after house fire in Butler County

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a house fire in Butler County.

Pennsylvania State Police said crews were called to the 300 block of Old Route 68 in Forward Township for a house fire on Monday.

Troopers said two people were found dead inside. They have not been identified at this time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Butler County dispatchers said it took firefighters an hour to get the flames extinguished.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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