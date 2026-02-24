FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Chambersburg metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Chambersburg metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Mont Alto, PA

- Typical home value: $221,208

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: +30.7%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Waynesboro, PA

- Typical home value: $267,472

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +31.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Orrstown, PA

- Typical home value: $271,226

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: data not available

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Fayetteville, PA

- Typical home value: $274,485

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +36.1%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Chambersburg, PA

- Typical home value: $278,145

- 1-year price change: +2.3%

- 5-year price change: +30.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Mercersburg, PA

- Typical home value: $281,721

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +28.1%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Greencastle, PA

- Typical home value: $313,927

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +29.2%