Cities with the most expensive homes in the Chambersburg metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Chambersburg metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#7. Mont Alto, PA
- Typical home value: $221,208
- 1-year price change: +0.7%
- 5-year price change: +30.7%
#6. Waynesboro, PA
- Typical home value: $267,472
- 1-year price change: +2.5%
- 5-year price change: +31.6%
#5. Orrstown, PA
- Typical home value: $271,226
- 1-year price change: +3.6%
- 5-year price change: data not available
#4. Fayetteville, PA
- Typical home value: $274,485
- 1-year price change: +3.8%
- 5-year price change: +36.1%
#3. Chambersburg, PA
- Typical home value: $278,145
- 1-year price change: +2.3%
- 5-year price change: +30.6%
#2. Mercersburg, PA
- Typical home value: $281,721
- 1-year price change: +1.8%
- 5-year price change: +28.1%
#1. Greencastle, PA
- Typical home value: $313,927
- 1-year price change: +3.6%
- 5-year price change: +29.2%