Park in New Kensington becoming place of concern among police, parents

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The park on Barnes Street opened within the last few years in New Kensington, but police told Channel 11 that teenagers have been terrorizing the area by damaging the playground and leaving a mess for young families.

Cari DeStefano loves bringing her three kids to the downtown playground.

“As a parent, it makes me a little sad that we continue to see these types of things happen because we all really do enjoy the park. I feel like this is something the community all needs,” DeStefano said.

On Facebook, photos show egg yolk splattered on signs and the playground. There is now a plastic orange fence in one section and holes in different parts of the black metal fencing.

“I know that this park was kind of fought for, that we really wanted this park here,” said DeStefano. “So, I’m kind of just in hopes that people will talk to their older kids and we can get something figured out so everyone can enjoy the park.”

According to a New Kensington police officer, the park has become so dangerous that it’s even a concern for the department. He says teenagers gather near the basketball courts to fight in the evening. Officers are forced to break up the fights and kick them off the property. He says in retaliation, the kids have been damaging the park. DeStefano said she’d love it if parents of older kids would talk to them about stopping the violence.

“I know I see older kids here that are good with my kids, that will play with my kids. So, I think a conversation is easily had,” said DeStefano

Officers say they’ve discussed closing the park earlier and restricting its hours to avoid the fighting. DeStefano says she would love to see security cameras placed around the park to help deter the vandals. She hopes the fighting does not cause the park’s closure.

“We love this park,” said DeStefano. “We like that it is close by and fenced in. So it would be a little inconvenient for us because we do enjoy it here.”

Channel 11 asked the New Kensington Police Department about security cameras, but they were not able to answer that question at the time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group