Cleveland Browns fans claim their Bud Light Victory Fridges

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Fans of the Cleveland Browns football team lined up around the block Tuesday for the chance to buy a Bud Light Victory Fridge.
Last season, Bud Light filled the Victory Fridges full of beer and placed them in bars around Ohio.
The fridges were locked and only opened when the team finally snapped its long losing streak, which it did on Sept. 20 against the Jets.
Now a lot of Browns fans want to buy their own personal Victory Fridge.
"But it's still fun to see all the chaos down here for some Browns Victory Fridges. I remember when they opened, you know, and everyone went crazy and now everyone gets their own little piece of it," Rich Stark told WEWS.
The pop-up store sold out of the fridges in three hours, but you can still place an order at the store.
CNN/WEWS
