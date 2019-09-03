PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police arrested three people accused of drug trafficking out of a home in Brighton Heights.
Dion Anderson, 32, Raymond Moon, 30, and Raynell Moon, 30, were arrested Friday after police executed a search warrant at the home on Benton Avenue.
Once inside the home, police found more than 9,000 stamp bags of heroin, raw heroin or fentanyl, packing materials, guns, ammunition and a flack jacket, police said.
When police searched Anderson, they found more than $6,000 in cash in his pockets, and $600 was found in the pocket of Raymond Moon, police said.
All three suspects are in the Allegheny County Jail facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy.
