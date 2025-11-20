For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Pittsburgh using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

GODFATHERFAMILIES ♻️

- Address: 900 Wood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15221

The Distillery Complex

- Address: 59 S 2nd Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Lion Of Judah Enterprises

- Address: 513 Protectory Pl Apt 203, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Foundation of HOPE

- Address: 112 W North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Lifestone

- Address: 157 South 26th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Pittsburgh Area Community Schools

- Address: 3840 S Water St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Endless Potential Nonprofit

- Address: 5321 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

West End P.O.W.E.R.

- Address: 1015 Tweed St, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

Jewish Family and Community Services

- Address: 5743 Bartlett St, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Womanspace East, Inc.

- Address: 2000 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Freestore Wilkinsburg

- Address: 619 Penn Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221

Restore

- Address: 748 Wallace Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15221

Rankin Christian Center

- Address: 230 3rd Ave, Rankin, PA 15104

J.Crew - Ross Park

- Address: 1000 Ross Park Mall, K 1 & 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Lands' End-The Block 6254 Northway Mall Drive Pittsburgh

- Address: PA 15237