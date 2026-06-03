Child struck by box truck in West Homestead

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A child was hit by a box truck in West Homestead.

Allegheny County Police said the incident happened at the intersection of West Eighth Avenue and Neel Street at 4:29 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said a four-year-old girl was riding her bike in the area when she lost control of it and hit a parked car. Police said that after hitting the car, she was hit by a box truck.

She was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

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