Police in Beaver County urge responsible riding of e-bikes after reports of damage at a park

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Center Township, Beaver County, are warning e-bike riders not to ride on the basketball, tennis and pickleball courts at the municipal park after receiving several complaints.

Viewer video sent to Channel 11 showed people riding electric scooters on the basketball court Wednesday morning.

“It causes a safety concern, and it also damages park property,” Center Township Police Chief Aldo Legge said.

Legge received multiple complaints about reckless e-bike use at the park, and about the damage. Most of that damage is from the kids causing big skid marks on the basketball and tennis courts. Channel 11 saw some of those on Wednesday.

“They’ll speed along and then [leave] skid marks on the brand-new concrete, the ball courts, basketball courts, tennis courts, and even the pickleball court,” Legge told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

The township just invested a lot of money into park renovations, so seeing the damage is upsetting for officials and community members alike.

“Our community has contributed monies to creating a space that everyone can enjoy, so I think it’s really important for them to be respectful of the facilities here,” said Melody Vedro, a resident of Center Township.

Legge wants parents to talk with their kids about riding their e-bikes and scooters responsibly.

“We want them to come to the park. We want them to enjoy the park. It’s a safe area. That’s where they should ride,” he said. “But ride respectfully, ride responsibly. We’re hoping the parents have this good talk with their children, and the hard talk sometimes, to slow down and respect everybody.”

Police said the park renovations included cameras, and they’ll be monitoring them.

“What we will do is use the camera systems as well as extra patrols in the area,” Legge said. “We just want to advise people to stay off of them. Enforcement is the last thing we want to do. We’re hoping the parents will help us educate the community.”

Legge said the township is looking into repairing the courts.

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