Sections
WATCH
80
°
WATCH
News
Weather
Video
11 Investigates
Sports
Decision 2025
11 Cares
Home Experts
Breaking the Stigma
Steals and Deals
News
Decision 2025
News App
Pittsburgh Gets Real
Business
National
Clark Howard
(Opens in new window)
Weather
Weather App
Interactive Radar
Closings
Hour by Hour
7 Day Forecast
Changing Climate
Video
WPXI Now
WPXI 24/7 News
WPXI Weather 24/7
The $pend $mart Stream
Cheddar
Law & Crime
Curiosity NOW
Gusto TV
11 Investigates
Sports
The Final Word
11 on the Ice
Pirates
Steelers
Jerome Bettis Show
Skylights
Community
11 Cares
Steals and Deals
Home Experts
Care Connect
Breaking the Stigma
Advertise With WPXI
Live Traffic Updates
Entertainment
What's on WPXI
Contests
Lottery Results
In The Know Pittsburgh
Laff
(Opens in new window)
ME-TV
(Opens in new window)
Share Your Pics!
More
Vote Now
Closed Captioning
Contact Us
Internships
Jobs at WPXI
(Opens in new window)
News Team
Our Region's Business
Take Five
UPMC: Community Matters
UPMC: Minutes Matter
Chiller Theater
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
WPXI Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
Clark Howard
10 Best New Products at Sam’s Club in August
By
Anthony Hazzard
August 12, 2025 at 11:35 am EDT
By
Anthony Hazzard
August 12, 2025 at 11:35 am EDT
The post
10 Best New Products at Sam's Club in August
appeared first on
Clark Howard
.
0
View Comments
Most Read
Viral video shows woman punched by man multiple times at Star Lake Pavilion; DA investigating
Local truck driver charged with harassing truck stop employee, following her home
Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death released
2nd person killed in Clairton Coke Works explosion identified
Police say teen wanted for shooting in Washington has threatened high school football team