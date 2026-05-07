Breeze Airways announces another new nonstop flight from Pittsburgh

Breeze Airways launched new nonstop flight service from Pittsburgh International Airport to Louisville, Ky.

The new route will operate twice weekly, with flights scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays. One-way fares for the service start from $69.

Earlier this week, Breeze announced three new nonstop routes from Pittsburgh earlier this week to Vero Beach, Punta Cana and Cancun.

Breeze Airways is scheduled to celebrate its fifth birthday in May 2026. This milestone marks five years since the airline began operations, aiming to redefine affordable air travel.

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