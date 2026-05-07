Woman killed in Fort Duquesne Bridge crash in Pittsburgh remembered as ‘caring spirit’

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area restaurant is remembering one of its employees, who was killed in a 5-vehicle crash near the Fort Duquesne Bridge on Wednesday.

>>> PHOTOS: Vehicle goes over deck near Fort Duquesne Bridge after 5-vehicle crash <<<

First responders removed Danielle Jackman, 58, of Churchill, from a vehicle with the jaws of life. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

On Thursday morning, Smitty’s Place in McKeesport posted on social media remembering Jackman, who was the restaurant’s Tuesday and Sunday cook.

"Danielle was an amazing person, a valued friend, and a dedicated co-worker of David’s at Pittsburgh Mercy," the post says.

Jackman worked as a DUI and AOD counselor, where she “touched the lives of many with her compassion, kindness and caring spirit,” Smitty’s says. She had an unmatched love for the Pittsburgh Pirates and enjoyed being with friends, family and animals.

“Danielle will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory, laughter, and kindness will forever remain in our hearts.”

A balloon release for Jackman will be held May 15 at 7 p.m. at Smitty’s Place, 2714 Walnut St., McKeesport.

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The deadly crash happened at the split of Route 28 and Route 65 near the Fort Duquesne Bridge at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say one of the vehicles involved went over the side and crashed onto Reedsdale Street below. The driver, Michael Smith, 52, of Sheraden, died on scene.

The four other vehicles involved, including the one Jackman was in, were on the ramp above Reedsdale Street.

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