0 Couple celebrates 50th anniversary on bench they sponsored 25 years ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. - On their 50th wedding anniversary, a Vermont couple is sharing their public display of affection. If you walked down Burlington's Church Street marketplace you may have seen it there over the last 25 years. It's a bench, with a hopeful plaque on it, placed there to celebrate Dennis and Judy Bosch's 25th anniversary. The plaque says: "Happy anniversary Judy B. May we sit here June 20, 2019. Love, Dennis."

The newly married Ohio couple settled in Burlington in 1969, after their honeymoon. Dennis eventually opened a jewelry store.

"Vermont was one of the last places we discovered and said, 'This is where we want to be, we're going to raise our family here,'" Dennis told WPTZ.

They've watched Church Street change a lot since the store opened. In 1994, Dennis decided to surprise Judy with a change of his own, by sponsoring a bench with a commemorative plaque.

25 years later, on their 50th wedding anniversary, the couple lived up their promise. Sitting together on the bench, Dennis said, "It feels great, you know. Just to be alive and well enough to do it."

Their new goal is to come back for another visit on their 75th anniversary.

"I hope we can still get around and maybe come back and share this again," said Judy.

Until then, they're sharing their story, hoping to see more dedicated plaques and benches, a public display of affection they're proud of.



CNN/WPTZ