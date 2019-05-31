  • DATELINE FRIDAY: Murder of young Pennsylvania teacher feature in tonight's episode

    Friday night’s episode of Dateline has a Pennsylvania connection.

    A young teacher was murdered in her Lancaster County home. The killer eluded police for years. 

    Then decades later, investigators had a new tool using DNA and genealogy databases. It would crack the case wide open. And the killer, was hiding in plain sight.

    The full story on Dateline, tonight on Channel 11 at 10 p.m. followed by Channel 11 News.

     

