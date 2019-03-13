Del Taco unveils new soap that smells like French fries

Del Taco fans love the fast food chain's crinkle cut fries and now, Del Taco has unveiled a soap that smells like French fries.
The lightly scented soap is called simply, "Eau de French Fry."
The soap is only available for purchase online at DelTacowebstore.com and while supplies last.
