Deputy saves couple sleeping on dirt road from rattlesnake

    MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tennessee deputy saved a couple from a rattlesnake on Friday.

    They were sleeping on a dirt road when a Maury County deputy noticed the venomous snake slithering around their heads.

    He told the unsuspecting couple not to move, but the man quickly got up and took off. The woman slowly followed.

    The couple is okay and ended up getting a ride home from the deputy.

