PITTSBURGH - The old Century III Mall is now all boarded up, except for JC Penney.
JC Penney is still the only store left at the once-popular shopping destination.
The mall's owner had considered redeveloping the property, and a bankruptcy judge recently granted a 60-day extension for that plan.
Timeline:
April 18, 2019: Lawyers discuss redevelopment plans
February 18, 2019: Century III Mall tenants given notice to vacate
February 12, 2019: Mayor says mall has not been sold despite developer statements
February 2, 2019: Century III Mall deemed 'unsafe and uninhabitable' by code enforcement
September 2017: Sheriff's sale for Century III Mall delayed again
