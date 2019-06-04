  • Century III Mall now boarded up

    PITTSBURGH - The old Century III Mall is now all boarded up, except for JC Penney.

    JC Penney is still the only store left at the once-popular shopping destination.

    The mall's owner had considered redeveloping the property, and a bankruptcy judge recently granted a 60-day extension for that plan. 

    Timeline: 

    April 18, 2019: Lawyers discuss redevelopment plans

    February 18, 2019: Century III Mall tenants given notice to vacate

    February 12, 2019: Mayor says mall has not been sold despite developer statements

    February 2, 2019: Century III Mall deemed 'unsafe and uninhabitable' by code enforcement

    September 2017: Sheriff's sale for Century III Mall delayed again

