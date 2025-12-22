Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel expected to reopen on Christmas Day after months-long closure

PITTSBURGH — The Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel is expected to reopen on Christmas Day, restoring normal rail and bus service between the South Hills and Downtown Pittsburgh after being closed since February 2025 for infrastructure upgrades.

The tunnel has undergone significant construction, which was initially anticipated to finish by October, but was delayed due to a design issue that required Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s contractor to relocate a newly installed track section. With construction now complete, Pittsburgh Regional Transit has successfully tested the tracks and is conducting employee training in preparation for the reopening.

Upon reopening, normal bus and rail services will resume through the tunnel, ending the detoured rail service that has been in effect through Allentown. The “Subway Local” rail shuttle will also be discontinued, allowing rail service to return to Station Square as part of the regular operations.

The Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel is significant as it is the only tunnel in the U.S. that accommodates both rail and bus transit, playing a vital role in connecting South Hills communities to Downtown Pittsburgh. Regular fare collection will resume at Station Square, which had previously been included in the free fare zone during the construction.

