Driver crashes into gate at Pittsburgh’s FBI building

PITTSBURGH — A driver crashed a white car into Pittsburgh’s FBI building gate around 3 a.m. this morning.

FBI agents are on the scene investigating this crash. They have confirmed there were no injuries in this crash.

Witnesses in the area say they saw a man get out of the vehicle, drape an American flag over the gate, yell something and then walk away. There is a message with expletives written in red on the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

The FBI Evidence Response Team is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group