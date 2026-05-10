Residents of 2 Washington County communities asked to check vehicles, property for stolen items

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Law enforcement officials are asking residents in two Washington County communities for help with an ongoing investigation.

The Smith Township Police Department says that shortly after midnight on Sunday, officers were dispatched to multiple residences in Burgettstown and Langeloth for reports of burglary, vehicle break-ins, thefts and suspicious activity.

Now, police are asking residents and businesses to check their vehicles and property, then report missing, stolen or damaged items to 911.

Those with surveillance cameras are also asked to check their feeds for footage of suspicious persons or vehicles. Any footage can be shared with Patrolman Tyler Evans via email — tevans@smithtownship.org.

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