Moms can get a free Primanti Bros. sandwich on Mother’s Day

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar will offer free classic sandwiches to all mothers on May 10.

The Mother’s Day promotion is available for dine-in only at all Primanti Bros. locations.

To qualify for the complimentary sandwich, a $10 purchase must be made. This annual offer is a tradition for Primanti Bros., which celebrates mothers each year.

Ryan Wilkinson, a spokesperson for Primanti Bros., commented on the promotion.

“Celebrating mom is a tradition we’re happy to keep going,” Wilkinson said. “Some do breakfast in bed. We call it breakfast in bread. But it’s good any time of day.”

Primanti Bros. gives away thousands of sandwiches for this holiday every year. Wilkinson noted the current economic climate while discussing the company’s commitment to value.

“It seems like a good deal is harder to find now than ever,” Wilkinson said. “But we’ve always been committed to a great value – and we’re never changing that.”

The offer is good for one day only.

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