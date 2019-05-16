Drone captures school of rays off Australia

SYDNEY, Australia - Incredible footage of a school of rays swimming in the waters off Sydney was captured by a drone.
The rare event, captured by Drone Shark App, shows the school of cownose ray swimming in the crystal clear waters of Sydney's Bondi Beach.
Australia has two different species of cownose ray and according to Drone Shark App, which provides drone footage for surfers and shark alerts for beachgoers, it is unusual to see the rays this far south.
Drone Shark App said it hasn't seen anything like it in the two years its drones have been up in the air.
