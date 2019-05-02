0 Flying turtle smashes, gets stuck in car windshield

CONWAY, S.C. - A flying turtle shattered a man's windshield in South Carolina after another vehicle sent it into the air.

"I still don't understand how it like, the exact angle of that tire, for it to just fling into my windshield," John Gardner told WBTW. Gardner says stuff like this never happens to him, but the rear tire on a truck near him hit a turtle and sent it into Gardner's windshield. The turtle did not survive.

"I didn't get hurt at all, I just remember when the cops showed up, he was like, 'Hey, you're covered in glass.' And, because I didn't know, like I didn't know there was any in my hair and stuff like that, so I'm just like, 'Oh OK,'" said Gardner. "Yeah, I was definitely surprised, because like, I couldn't even tell what it was at first because it's like, I guess just a big, black dot coming at me, and it's like, I couldn't move at all really. So, I was just like, 'Oh OK. I hope it's not too bad.'"

Gardner says police were called to the scene and the man who hit the turtle got out of his truck. "He checked on me, and like, we both stopped and he made sure I was OK and everything like that," said Gardner.

It'll take almost $2,000 to repair Gardner's car. "The wipers and stuff like that all got broken too, so it's going to be a lot," said Gardner.

Gardner says he had no time to react, and no space on the road to move his car out of the turtle's path.



CNN/WBTW