PITTSBURGH - Ryan Shazier’s road to recovery took another inspirational step on Friday.
Shazier’s wedding was Friday in Pittsburgh, and one of his teammates, Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, captured a brief video of Shazier dancing with his new wife, Michelle.
Shazier has been recovering since a December 2017 injury that left him temporarily paralyzed. He’s had many milestones along the way, including last year’s walk across the stage to announce a Steelers draft pick.
Several Steelers were in attendance at the Shazier wedding, including James Conner, TJ Watt and Tyler Matakevich. Longtime Steelers fan Joe Manganiello was also there.
The Steelers recently put Shazier on the physically unable to perform list, which means he’s still under contract but unable to play. Shazier’s ultimate goal is to return to the field.
