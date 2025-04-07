Fort Pitt Bridge reopen following tractor-trailer accident

5:17 a.m. update: Per PennDOT, the crash has been cleared and both ramps have reopened to traffic.

PITTSBURGH — The outbound lane of the Fort Pitt Bridge is closed after a car carrier hit the barrier on the right side coming from the North Shore.

Due to the crash, the ramp from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to the Fort Pitt Bridge is closed to traffic. The ramp from Liberty Avenue is closed to the Fort Pitt Bridge as well.

PennDOT is asking drivers to seek alternate routes this morning while they work to clear the roadway and inspect the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

