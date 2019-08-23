German amusement park dismayed when new ride transforms into swastika

LOEFFINGEN, Germany - A new amusement park ride in Germany meant to thrill people had the opposite effect when video of it in operation went viral online.
That's because the new ride at the amusement park Tatzmania looked like two rotating swastikas when it was moving high in the air.
At first, the operator and the public did not notice it.
However, after video of it from different angles hit the internet, there was notable public backlash against the park.
The park's operators have since shut the ride down, saying they didn't realize what it looked like and didn't intent to offend anyone.
They said the ride's manufacturer will make revisions to the ride's design.
It's not known if or when it will once again open to riders.
NBC
