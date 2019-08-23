Police across the country are reminding everyone that there are in fact laws when you're drinking claws.
"Ain't no laws when you're drinking claws" is a popular saying among people who drink White Claw Hard Seltzers.
We have been made aware of a popular saying "ain't no laws when you're drinking claws". To clear the air: here in Portland, laws still apply even when you're drinking claws. Or drinking anything else. RT to keep your "bros" out of trouble— Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) August 20, 2019
A police department in Portland, Maine tweeted, saying, "To clear the air: here in Portland, laws still apply even when you're drinking claws. Or drinking anything else. RT to keep your "bros" out of trouble."
In a Facebook post from a police department in Kenosha, Wisconsin, "Recently we have heard the saying going around "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws." We are here to remind you that even when you're drinking White Claws, laws still do apply! Remember to drink responsibly and NEVER drink and drive!"
