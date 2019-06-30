A little girl who was raising money for a local police department got a big surprise.
Kaley Bastine, 7, hosted a hot dog stand which benefitted the Harrison Township Police Department.
Her goal was to reach $10,000 this summer.
She was at $3,000 and then got the surprise of a lifetime.
Officers and employees from Walmart handed her a check for $7,500 to push her over her goal.
Kaley wants to ne a police officer when she’s older.
